Literary Festival To Promote Literature, Books Reading: Chairman CDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Literary Festival to promote literature, books reading: Chairman CDA

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Noor Ul Amin Mengal Wednesday said that the purpose of holding the Islamabad Literary Festival is to promote literature, culture, art and books reading

The CDA is organizing a three-day literary festival in Islamabad. The literary festival will remain continue from March 17 to 19.

He said that it would be ensured that festival became a regular feature and event in the country.

"In the era of technology where today's youth is moving away from their literature. At the same time, the interest of reading books to understand their literature and culture is also fading," he added.

Noor ul Amin said that such activities would prove helpful in attracting the young towards their culture and literature.

He further said that all expenses of the Literary Festival have been sponsored by various companies.

Chairman CDA said that Jashan Baharan will also be organized in Islamabad.

The objective of the Literary Festival is to provide a platform to citizens for the promotion of literature, culture, art and especially book reading.

The three-day literary festival has been divided into two different parts for the first time.

Various programmes have been arranged on all three days including Mushaira, Heer Goai, Manzil-Ba-Manzil Islamabad, theater including a panel discussion, cultural dance and musical nights. Panel discussions on Pakistani languages have also been made a part of the festival.

Renowned poets including Iftikhar Arif, Anwar Sahoor, Khurshid Rizvi, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Akbar Ehsan would participate in the Mushaira.

Similarly, Hafeez Khan, Dr. Saghara Sadaf, Abbasian Yousafzai along with Dr. Muhammad Yusuf would participate in the panel discussion.

The musical nights would start at 8 pm at Liaqat Gymnasium. Famous artists of the country, including Shafqat Amanat Ali, Hadiqa Kayani, Sahir Ali, Sanam Marvi will perform.

