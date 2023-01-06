Livestock dept provide treatment to 4.1 mln animals during 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Livestock department provided treatment facilities to more than 4.1 million small as well as big animals through veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in Faisalabad division during the year 2021-22.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali said here on Friday that 1.7 million animals were provided treatment in district Faisalabad, 1.4 million animals in district Jhang, 0.5 million in district Chiniot and 0.6 million in district Toba Tek Singh.

He said that the number of big animals in the division was about 4.1 million, small animals about 1.9 million and horses and donkeys were about 1.

2 million. The number of domestic poultry birds was 1.5 million while the commercial poultry was 12.2 million.

He said that the basic objective of the livestock department was to improve the financial condition of the 80% destitute farmers.

He said that livestock hospitals and dispensaries were functional at union council level daily from 8a.m. to 3 p.m. adding that all types of medicine to cure the animals was being provided free of charge.

"A laboratory equipped with modern instruments was also functional at district level for all types of animals' tests",he concluded.