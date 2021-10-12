Livestock registers 4600 buffalo calf under fattening scheme, save calf

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department registered 4,600 buffalo calves to offer financial assistance to cattle farmers, under calf fattening and save calf schemes, with an aim to promote livestock sector in the district.

Additional Director Livestock Dr. Muhammad Tariq while addressing a training workshop to facilitate the cattle farmers, here on Tuesday stated Livestock department was running two programmes, fattening calves and save buffalo calves to improve production of milk and meat.

The farmers are offered incentive Rs 4000 for improving 300 gram weight per day for period of 4 months. The department registers buffalo calf ranging, one day old to 15 days, said Dr Tariq.

After four months, if the cattle would achieve recommended weight, then the owners would be given Rs 4000 each. Dr Tariq added, under save buffalo calf programme, the cattle farmers were given Rs 6500.

He said the step was taken to save buffalo calf as most of the farmers sell the animal to butchers.