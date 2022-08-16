UrduPoint.com

Local Administration Finalizes Arrangements To Cope With Situation During Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Local administration finalizes arrangements to cope with situation during rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The administration of district Korangi on Tuesday put all the emergency centers in all zones of district Korangi on alert in view of more rain forecast.

Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman and Municipal Commissioner Waseem Mustafa Soomro have directed the concerned departments to keep required machinery operational and put necessary staffers on alert to respond in case of any emergency situation during rain, said a statement.

They directed to immediately install pumps in the low-laying areas for dewatering after the rain.

They also directed the officials concerned for putting a close watch at all drains and perform cleaning wherever required.

Related Topics

Alert Korangi All

Recent Stories

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

2 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

3 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

4 hours ago
 OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red ..

OPPO ColorOS 12 won four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communicat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.