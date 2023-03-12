UrduPoint.com

Local Attend Funny Mushaira To Welcome Spring

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Hundreds of people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sunday attended a funny Mushaira at F-9 Park intended to celebrate the spring season.

The comic mushaira was free for the public in which the renowned poets Syed Salman Geelani, Dr.

Inamul Haq Javed, Muhammad Idris Qureshi, Shahbaz Chauhan and Muhammad Arif entertained the crowd by narrating their poetry brimming with satire and comic.

The mushaira was organized by the city administration in line with the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority Noor Ul Amin Mengal.

The Chairman CDA said on the occasion that literary and cultural events would be arranged in the same way in the future.

