Local disgruntled PTI leader ends differences with Senior Minister

Disgruntled senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hunza chapter Aziz Ahmed ended up his differences with Gilgit Baltistan Senior Minister Col (Retd) Abbaidullah Baig

Talking to media here, he assured his support to the minister for the welfare of common people of Hunza.

Aziz Ahmed was unhappy with the party over award of ticket in the recently held election in which he had supported another disgruntled independent candidate.

Senior Minister assured to address the public issues including the missing facility of ambulance at Moorkhun Dispensary.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Col (r) Abbaidullah Baig visited Jamalabad and Moorkhun villages to offer condolences to the families of the three students who lost their lives in the Moorkhun Accident.

He also visited the Moorkhun Dispensary to inspect the available health facilities.