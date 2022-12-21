Local journalist dies in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :An local journalist was killed in a road accident near 90-NB, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Baba Talib Hussain was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven vehicle hit him at 90-NB bus stop. He sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ)hospital, Bhagtanwala where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were investigating.