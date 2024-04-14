Open Menu

Locals Demand Restoration Of Train

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Social circles and traders have demanded railways authorities to restore the Sandal Express train in the larger interest of people of the area.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, traders including Chaudhry Muzammil of Sargodha, Muhammad Yaseen of Jhang, Muhammad Noman of Khanewal and Muhammad Atta of Multan said that the Sandal Express used to run from Sargodha to Multan via Shaheenabad, Sillanwali, Shah Nikdur, Shah Jewna, Jhang, Shortkot and Khanewal but railway authorities suspended it operation three years ago due to unknown reasons. They said they would send and bring their goods by the train at a cheaper fare, and now they had to bear an extra burden of fare by road. They demanded railways authorities to restore the train as early as possible for the interest of traders, commuters and other people.

Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of Shah Nikdur, who used to travel daily from Shah Nikdur to Sargodha by the train, said the train was the best and cheaper source of travel for daily commuters, and now, after the suspension of the train operation he had to commute daily by bus or van, due to which he has to pay extra fares.

Ali Hamza, a government employee of Jhang, who used to commute daily by the train, said that he had to face great difficulties in travelling by road as the fare of public transport is very high, adding that suspension of the train had not only affected them but also caused a loss of revenue to the Railway department.

When contacted, Pakistan Railways senior official Toseef Ahmed said that the Railway Ministry was striving hard for the restoration of all suspended trains. Some trains have been restored, while the rest including the Sandal Express train would soon be restored, he added.

