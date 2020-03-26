Lockdown continues in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus continued on Thursday throughout district Tharparkar amid presence of contingents of Rangers and Police.

The security personnel kept patrolling on different roads and markets of Mithi, Islamkot, Chhachhro, Deeplou, Nangarparkar and other towns of the district while special measures were taken to enforce precautionary guidelines and people seen moving outside without any safety measures were warned.

The SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed directed all DSPs and SHOs to depute additional police force around banks so that large number of people coming to draw their early released salaries could be managed while observing discipline and precautionary measures regarding coronavirus.

The district administration in collaboration with health authorities was also ensuring screening of people coming from other districts as well.