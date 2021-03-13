UrduPoint.com
Lockdown Imposed In Attock As Covid-19 Cases Surges To 1347

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 08:09 PM

The district administration on Saturday imposed lockdown across the district for halting the rapid spread of third wave of the pandemic

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration on Saturday imposed lockdown across the district for halting the rapid spread of third wave of the pandemic.

The notification issued by district administration Attock on Saturday notified that the lockdown proposed by the Primary and secondary healthcare department was enforced in different districts of the province including Attock following reports of surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

When contacted deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar has said that the Punjab government has started taking strict measures as the UK-variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

He said that according to notification, bazaars and markets to close at 6pm while business centers to remain closed on weekends. He added that according to instructions of the Punjab government, dairy shops, chicken, meat and fish shops, as well as bakeries, will operate between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm while medical services such as pharmacies, laboratories, medical stores, collection centers, hospitals and clinics will remain open round the clock.

He further said that parks, shrines and wedding halls to remain closed. Moreover, seven more persons tested positive of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) across the district during last 24 hours raising the tally to 1347. Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi said that among newly positive patients six belongs to Attock city while one belong to Hazro.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district were 57 from which 56 are home isolated while one was under treatment at DHQ hospital. He informed that two suspected patients are also admitted in the hospital. He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 26,646 while screening of as many as 29,898 persons is carried out across the district in which 25,250 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 49 suspected patients are awaited.

