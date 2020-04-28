Locust Nymph chemical operation carried in South Waziristan

Locust Nymph chemical operation was carried out in villages of Wana Sub Division, South Waziristan district under supervision of agriculture department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Locust Nymph chemical operation was carried out in villages of Wana Sub Division, South Waziristan district under supervision of agriculture department.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan Hameed Ullah Khan, chemical operation was conducted in villages of Gul kach area Tehsil Toi Khullah, Wana.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Wana South Waziristan Ibrahim Shah, Chief Warden Civil Defence Wana Sub Division along with representatives of health department visited Wana bazaar and inspected fruits/vegetables and chicken shops.

They distributed the gloves, masks and hand sensitizers among all shopkeeper.