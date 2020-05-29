UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Logical Conclusion Of Sugar Mafia Top Priority Of PTI Govt : Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Logical conclusion of sugar Mafia top priority of PTI govt : Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government believe in corruption-free Pakistan and logical conclusion of sugar Mafia top most priority of Prime Minister Imran's government.

Talking to a private news channel, Shahbaz Gill said that previous corrupt political leaderships lacked the courage to release such information due to their "vested interests and compromises".

He said almost 99% of Sindh Sugar Mills are owned by Zardari family and their front-man and government would take stern action in the light of an inquiry report against the elements involved in the sugar scandal.

He said that the credit for the report goes to the PTI government, who probed the scam, collected the evidence, made the report public and was now all-set to take corrective measures.

Such elements did not deserve any mercy and they would have to face accountability, he added.

Gill further said Imran Khan's government will not stop here. We will expose the rest of the mafia too and bring the entire matter to a logical conclusion.

He said that those who looted the national exchequer cannot escape from accountability, adding, we have to root out corruption from the country once and for all.

PM Imran Khan is a only ray of hope for the nation to put the country on the road to progress. We will never compromise on national interest, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Scandal Road Progress Family All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 29, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Italian league set to resume play in June

9 hours ago

Kuwait imposes lockdown on coronavirus-hit areas

9 hours ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.