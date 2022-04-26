Lok Virsa Eid Bazaar attracting people

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa 'Eid Bazaar' attracting a large number of people specially young girls who come to buy different items including chunri, traditional paranday, khussay, jewellery, handmade embroidery, mehndi, traditional bangles adding colors to festivities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa 'Eid Bazaar' attracting a large number of people specially young girls who come to buy different items including chunri, traditional paranday, khussay, jewellery, handmade embroidery, mehndi, traditional bangles adding colors to festivities.

Talking to APP, Lok Virsa official Anwarul Haq said that from bangle makers to henna artists, the Eid Bazaar included almost everything people look for ahead of Eid. The festival has brought female glass bangle makers from famous districts, has set up art and craft bazaar, garments and henna stalls, artisans' displays and other attractions.

He also told that fun lovers including youngsters termed the festival an excellent recreation and shopping opportunity. He said that the overall ambiance of the festival was different from typical shopping centers.

The event will continue till Chand Raat. Eid shopping is at its peak as women are seen visiting shops to buy various items ranging from clothes to bangles.