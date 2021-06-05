UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa Organizes Screening Of Film"Justice League"

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 04:19 PM

Lok Virsa organizes screening of film

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday organized a film "Justice League" screening at its rooftop theatre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday organized a film "Justice League" screening at its rooftop theatre.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa Muhammad Ali said several film enthusiasts and people from different walks of lifeparticipated in the film screening. The participants strictly observed Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by wearing masks and social distancing at the venue.

'Justice League' is a 2017 American superhero film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name.

Produced by RatPac-Dune Entertainment, DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and Cruel and Unusual Films. Directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, the film features an ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons, and Ciar�n Hinds. In the film, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg after Superman's death to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

Related Topics

World Army Film And Movies Same Batman Muhammad Ali Henry Cavill Gal Gadot Jason Momoa Ben Affleck Ezra Miller Women 2017 From

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces &#039;Most Beautiful Captive-Bred ..

8 minutes ago

VC IUB for showing responsibility towards Earth in ..

3 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center opens at LCCI

3 minutes ago

Indian Tech Ministry Issues Last Warning to Twitte ..

5 minutes ago

Sui Gas scheme inaugurated in Dodher Thandhkoi

5 minutes ago

Fawad invites opposition yet again to discuss elec ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.