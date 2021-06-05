National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday organized a film "Justice League" screening at its rooftop theatre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday organized a film "Justice League" screening at its rooftop theatre.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa Muhammad Ali said several film enthusiasts and people from different walks of lifeparticipated in the film screening. The participants strictly observed Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by wearing masks and social distancing at the venue.

'Justice League' is a 2017 American superhero film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name.

Produced by RatPac-Dune Entertainment, DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and Cruel and Unusual Films. Directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, the film features an ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons, and Ciar�n Hinds. In the film, Batman and Wonder Woman recruit The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg after Superman's death to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.