Lok Virsa to hold cultural programs to observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal" tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa would organize special cultural programs and activities to observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal" falling on August 5.

According to Lok Virsa spokesperson, a photographic exhibition showing atrocities committed by Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir would be held at the National Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Documentaries on Kashmir would be screened for public on large multi-media projector at the National Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Kashmiri master artisans in different specialized Kashmiri craft fields such as Namda, Gabba, embroidery, wood carving, jewelry, papier mache, etc. would demonstrate their skills for public at the National Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause would be displayed at NIFTH/Lok Virsa premises, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.