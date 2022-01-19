UrduPoint.com

London-based Law Firm Demands Arrest Of Indian Army Chief, Home Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 02:24 PM

Stoke White says that both Indian Army Chief General Naravane and home minister Amit Shah for committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) A London based law firm has moved an application with local police to arrest Indian army chief General Naravane and home minister Amit Shah for committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Stoke White, the law firm, submitted evidence including 2,000 testimonies to the British police. The law firm said that both General Naravane and Home minister Amit Shah were behind the vicious torture and war crimes in the occupied valley.

According to Associated Press of Pakistan, Indian forces were involved in killings and abduction of civilians, social workers and media persons.

Hakan Camuz, director of international law, said that he was optimistic that he could convince British law enforcers that would start investigation and ultimately arrest the officials as and when they arrived in the UK. The report revealed atrocities on Kashmir stated “there is strong reason to believe that Indian authorities are conducting war crimes and other violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The report also unveiled that it is the first time that legal action has been taken abroad against Indian authorities over alleged war crimes in illegally occupied Kashmir.



