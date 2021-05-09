ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The promising and outstanding young women scientists can apply for the L 'Oreal-UNESCO International Award for Women in Science-2022 by submitting their nominations throughout the world including Pakistan till May 31.

According to the an official source, the award identifies and support eminent women in science throughout the world. Every year five awards laureates are recognized for their contributions to the advancement of science, in Life and Environmental Sciences or Physical Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science and alternating years.

The 2022 edition of the awards will designate five outstanding scientific researchers in the field of Life and Environmental Sciences working in one of the following regions i.e. Africa and the Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America the Caribbean and North America.

Each of the five laureates will receive an amount of Euros 100,000 for her great contribution to advances in scientific research. Women scientists from all over the country can submit their nominations electronically by using the website www.forwomeninscience.com before May 31, 2021. Since 2000, the 'LOreal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme' has highlighted the achievements of younger women who are in the early stages of their scientific careers.

Each year, the international rising talents programme selects the 15 most promising women scientists among the more than 250 national and regional young talents of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme.

These young women are first selected by local juries, and are then invited to apply. The 15 International Rising Talents, selected by an international selection committee, receive an additional endowment of €15,000.

In addition to this financial support and international recognition, these young women also benefits from a leadership training that is complementary to their academic background and essential to fight against discrimination.

These young researcher are the very future of science and recognising their excellence will help ensure that they reach their full potential.

This programme is exclusively dedicated to the national and regional young talents and the candidates allowed to apply are selected by the local jury members and informed at the opening of the call for application.

