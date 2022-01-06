UrduPoint.com

Loweri Tunnel Opened For Traffic; Motorists Advised To Use Tyre Chain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

The intermittent rain with snowfall continued in most parts of district Chitral where 8 to 12 inches of snow has accumulated so far which disconnected several villages from the main district

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) ::The intermittent rain with snowfall continued in most parts of district Chitral where 8 to 12 inches of snow has accumulated so far which disconnected several villages from the main district.

However, Lowari Tunnel, the only land route to the district, remained open for all sorts of traffic due to continuous efforts of National Highways Authority (NHA).

An official of NHA Thursday told this agency that due to heavy snowfall the tunnel was closed for a few hours on Thursday however the road link leading to the tunnel was cleared by the authority and re-opened for the traffic, adding that only vehicle with tyre chains were being allowed to use the tunnel owing to slippery condition of the road.

Meanwhile electricity loadshedding has increased in the district due to tripping of the grid stations due to which the demand and consumption of firewood has also increased in different areas while gas cylinders were unavailable in the market.

The internet services have also been disrupted in various areas of the district while availability of daily commodities including ghee, Flour and sugar has also decreased but the district administration was ensuring sale of the edible commodities on government rates.

