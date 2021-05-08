UrduPoint.com
LPG Shop Catches Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

LPG shop catches fire

A shop dealing in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at a commercial area in the city caught fire due to gas leakage on late Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A shop dealing in Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at a commercial area in the city caught fire due to gas leakage on late Friday night.

Rescue 1122 sent thirteen vehicles soon after receiving information within just six minutes.

Nine fire vehicles, an ambulance, two motorcycles, and a rescue vehicle joined the fire fighting and extinguished the flames successfully at Gulshan market.

No one was injured, Rescue 1122 Multan incharge Dr. Kaleemullah said. He said that mostly LPG retailers perform decanting in an unsafe manner. Civil defence staff also reached there and FIR would be registered against the shop owner. A few motorcycles parked outside the shop were damaged.

