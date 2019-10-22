Lt.Gen Azhar Abbas became new colonel commandant of Baluch Regiment

Colonel Commandant installation Ceremony held at Baloch Regiment Centre Abbotabad . Lieutenant General Azhar Abbass installed as new Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment

Abbottabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Colonel Commandant installation Ceremony held at Baloch Regiment Centre Abbotabad . Lieutenant General Azhar Abbass installed as new Colonel Commandant Baloch Regiment.

Talking to officers and soldiers of Baloch regiment, COAS appreciated performance and contributions of the Baloch Regiment during peace, war as well as during internal security operations.Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regiment Centre, COAS laid floral wreath on Shahuada monument