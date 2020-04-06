(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Two coronavirus positive tests conducted at Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Liaquat University hospital were proved wrong as the country's reputable private hospital laboratory had tested same as negative.

As per report released by Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of LUMHS, the Medical Superintendent of Kohsar hospital Dr. Suresh Kumar was tested coronavirus positive whereas private laboratory tested him negative and cleared him of coronavirus.

In another report, Research and Diagnostic Lab had tested a 55 year patient Muhammad Ilyas Baig as coronavirus positive but private laboratory had tested that patient as coronavirus negative after his death.

According to sources, wrong test results of the two patients had made the Research Laboratory's testing authenticity doubtful.

Sources said there might be substandard testing kits available at LU's Research Laboratory due to which reports from other private labs were being tested negative while Research Lab's tests were showing positive result.

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram and the Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr. Mazhar Kalhoro were approached but they neither attended the phone calls, nor issued any clarification regarding the matter.