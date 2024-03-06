Open Menu

LUMS Prof. Javed Syed Speaks On "Biomimetic Innovation And Entrepreneurship" At SMIU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Under the auspices of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, a session was held on the topic of Biomimetic innovation and entrepreneurship at Sindh Madressatul Islam University, in which Prof. Dr. Javed Syed of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) specially participated.

Addressing the session as the chief guest, Dr. Javed Syed said we can improve our lives and business by learning from our environment and the natural systems around us. As a result, huge expenditure on energy can be reduced in this way, and can provide quality and low cost services and products to the customers.

Dr. Javed Syed further said that architects in European countries have started constructing buildings in harmony with nature, but the trend of constructing such environment-friendly buildings has not gained much attention in our country.

Giving the example of Japan, Dr. Javed Syed said that the idea to improve the high speed of bullet train running in Japan was borrowed from kingfisher bird. He said that as a result they modified design of bullet train to increase its speed by 20% and also reduced noise generated during acceleration of bullet train.

Giving detailed examples of research on biomimetic and nature-friendly propositions, Dr. Syed said, “We learn from termite mounds in forests that there are millions of termites in these huge mounds. A fresh air passes through these mounds that keeps their life flowing within these mounds. Dr. Javed Syed said that according to research, there is an excellent method of air passage and emission of these dunes, knowing which now architects in many countries have started constructing buildings compatible with this model of the nature.

He said that following the said mode the architects construct buildings in such a way that the temperature of the buildings is kept low and such buildings are protected from extreme heat and heavy expenditure on air-conditioning is saved. He maintained that at the same time, the environmental pollution caused by air conditioning can also be reduced.

Dr. Javed said that many countries of the world are improving their affairs with such nature-friendly ideas so that not only we can live better lives with our current resources, but also a favorable environment and resources for the life of future generations. Therefore, he suggested that we have to learn from it and follow it, so that we can develop our country and improve the lives of common people.

On this occasion, Zaki Rashidi of Iqra University Karachi said that we need to go back to environment-friendly measures, for this we should return to the environment.

Dean Faculty of Management, Business Administration and Commerce Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto thanked the participants for their participation in the session and sharing their most valuable views with the faculty and students of SMIU. Quratulain Nazeer, Assistant Professor at SMIU presented vote of thanks, while Mr. Asif Hussain Samo, Assistant Professor at SMIU conducted the session.

More Stories From Pakistan