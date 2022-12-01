LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar Thursday visited Johar Town, including G1 Market, Samsani Road, and F block and reviewed the sanitation arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, the CEO issued orders to ensure cleanliness arrangements around Shadewal Chowk, Samsani Cemetery and the adjacent auto market. He issued instructions to clean commercial markets early in the morning.

Ali Anan Qamar said that negligence was not acceptable in any case, and all town managers should supervise the cleaning operation in their respective areas.

He further said that temporary collection points should be cleared on a daily basis, besides ensuring 100 per cent attendance of workers.