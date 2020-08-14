Lyallpur warriors arranged flag hoisting ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Lyallpur warriors organization organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Central Park Wapda City to celebrate 73rd Independence Day here on Friday.

Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zaka Ullah unfurled the national flag and released pigeons in air.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zaka ullah said that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented struggle and sacrifices under freedom movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that resulted in emergence of an independence Muslim state on the map of the world.

He said that a large number Muslims were martyred in the movement and the largest migration was witnessed as the emergence of the new country. He added its our duty to work with dedication for the progress of our homeland.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan defended its all boundaries as well as territorial jurisdiction by presenting great sacrifices when and where needed.

He said that India wanted to cut lifeline of Pakistan i.e Kashmir but the Pakistani nation will foil nefarious designs of India by supporting Kashmiri brethren at all fronts.

He said that Kashmiris also laid their lives for their right of self-determination and their sacrifices will bring fruits very soon.

Later,he paid tributes to Pak forces.

Major (retired) Taseer Ikram Rana Chairman Lyallpur Warriors and Chairman Positive Pakistan Foundation Abid Iqbal Khari also spoke on the occasion.