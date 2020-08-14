UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyallpur Warriors Arranged Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Lyallpur warriors arranged flag hoisting ceremony

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Lyallpur warriors organization organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Central Park Wapda City to celebrate 73rd Independence Day here on Friday.

Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zaka Ullah unfurled the national flag and released pigeons in air.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zaka ullah said that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented struggle and sacrifices under freedom movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that resulted in emergence of an independence Muslim state on the map of the world.

He said that a large number Muslims were martyred in the movement and the largest migration was witnessed as the emergence of the new country. He added its our duty to work with dedication for the progress of our homeland.

He said that the armed forces of Pakistan defended its all boundaries as well as territorial jurisdiction by presenting great sacrifices when and where needed.

He said that India wanted to cut lifeline of Pakistan i.e Kashmir but the Pakistani nation will foil nefarious designs of India by supporting Kashmiri brethren at all fronts.

He said that Kashmiris also laid their lives for their right of self-determination and their sacrifices will bring fruits very soon.

Later,he paid tributes to Pak forces.

Major (retired) Taseer Ikram Rana Chairman Lyallpur Warriors and Chairman Positive Pakistan Foundation Abid Iqbal Khari also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Independence Muslim All

Recent Stories

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

34 minutes ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

35 minutes ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

50 minutes ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

1 hour ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

1 hour ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.