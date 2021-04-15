UrduPoint.com
M-14 Construction Work To Be Accomplished In Few Months

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Construction work of Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14) project has been geared up and it is expected that project would be accomplished within few months.

Talking to APP, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday that a four-lane 292 kilometer motorway formed an important part of Western alignment of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which has been divided into five sections.

He said presently over 94 per cent physical progress has been achieved on Yarik-Rehmanikhel section of the motorway which started in 2017 and was awarded to M/s NLC which started in July 2017.

About Rehmanikhel-Kot Belian section, he said the contract was awarded to M/s SKB-KNK Joint venture. He said the section has been divided in two packages and so far about 99 per cent physical progress have been achieved on Package-1 whereas on Package-II over 93 per cent progress has been done.

Work on both these section were also started in July 2017.

The official said work on Kot Belian -Tarap section had started in October 2016 and the contract had been awarded to M/s FWO, adding, so far over 93 per cent progress has been achieved.

The contract of Tarap-Pindi Gheb section had been awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB Joint Venture, adding, its work was started in November 2016 and so far 68.8 per cent work has been completed.

The contract of Pindi Gheb-Hakla section had also been awarded to M/s Limak-ZKB JV. Work on the section was started in January 2017 and so far over 64 per cent progress has been achieved.

