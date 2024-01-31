Open Menu

Mach Attack Martyrs Funeral Prayers Held: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The funeral prayers of the Mach attack martyrs were held at Headquarters FC Balochistan (North), Quetta who embraced martyrdom while fighting the terrorists in Mach, Bolan on the night of January 29 and 30.

The funeral prayers of martyred soldiers identified as Lance Naik Rehmat Ullah, age 30 years, resident of dis­trict Dera Ghazi Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman, age 28 years, resident of district Tank were offered in Headquarters FC Balochistan (North), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Wednesday.

The senior serving mili­tary officers, soldiers, and a large number of locals of the area attended the funerals.

Later Bodies of the Shuhada were later dispatched to their hometowns, where they would be laid to rest with full military honour.

