Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Northern Pakistan - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck the northern part of Pakistan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 22:01 GMT on Wednesday, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Harnai. The epicenter was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometers.

There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Pakistan lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.