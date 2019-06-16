UrduPoint.com
Mahmood-ur-Rasheed Inaugurates Sewerage Project In City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday inaugurated a sewerage project in Umar Block of Allama Iqbal Town at a cost of Rs 45 million and will be completed in six months.

Giving details in this regard, he said the previous governments did not pay attention to problems of the area, especially water supply and sewerage lines were in a dilapidated condition for the last 10 years. Mixing of sewerage lines with water supply causing spread of various diseases like hepatitis etc.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that completion of Umar Block, Bhaikaywal sewerage line would benefit 40,000 population of Umar Block, Nizam Block, Bhaikaywal village and nearby localities.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had fulfilled its another promise and all other promises would also be honoured. The process of installation of 3300-foot sewerage line would be completed well in time, he added.

