Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry over most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Jacobabad.

Snowfall was also recorded in Babusar, Astore, Kalam and Bagrote during the period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 10mm, Bunji 06, Gilgit, Skardu, Chilas 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 09, Dir 05, Malam Jabba, Parachinar 04, Balakot, Saidu Sharif 03, Cherat 02, Drosh 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Shiekh Manda 08, Samungli 06), Khuzdar 06, Zhob 03, Dalbandin 02, Kalat, Nokundi 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Rawalakot 07, Kotli 01, Sindh: Jacobabad 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -05mm, Kalam -03, Gupis and Hunza 00mm.