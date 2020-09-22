Mainly hot,dry weather likely to persist during next 24 hours:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot in lower parts,however, gusty winds were expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh during afternoon,a MET office reported.

Past 24 hour weather recorded hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Highest maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Turbat 44°C, Nurpur thal, Lasbella, Sukhur and Dadu 42°C.