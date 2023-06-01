UrduPoint.com

Mainpuri Producing Factory Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

A police team headed by SP Headquarters Shah Nawaz Memon and ASP Cant Alina Rajpar raided a mainpuri manufacturing factory in the limit of P.S Badhani here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :A police team headed by SP Headquarters Shah Nawaz Memon and ASP Cant Alina Rajpar raided a mainpuri manufacturing factory in the limit of P.S Badhani here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, police also seized a large number of items used for manufacturing of Manipuri while two accused were also arrested from the factory.

The arrested accused identified as Inayatullah Samo and Mir Rasool Bux Mallah have been booked under Mainpuri Act while their accomplices escaped, the spokesman said.

Police also seized a large number of items including petal nuts, tobacco and other substance used for mainpuri, gutka manufacturing.

