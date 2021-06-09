UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maintenance At Tarbela, Other Technical Reasons Cause Power Shortfall: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:40 PM

Maintenance at Tarbela, other technical reasons cause power shortfall: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Hammad Azhar has said that the power outages being faced across country for the last 48 hours are due to shortfall in electricity generation caused by various reasons, including the ongoing maintenance at the Tarbela Power House.

The minister, in a video message Wednesday, said some 3,000 megawatt power supply from Tarbela would be back in the system in three to four days.

The shortfall due other technical outages would be plugged from alternative plants by tonight, he added.

He said these were technical problems which would be overpowered in next two days.

The minister categorically said current load-shedding had nothing to do with the capacity issue, rather "we have more electricity than our requirement. We have thousands of megawatts capacity for the whole year for which we have to pay full capacity payment under the old agreements."

Related Topics

Electricity From

Recent Stories

Global trade defies expectations in 2021 and drive ..

1 hour ago

HEC approves China Study Center at KIU

26 minutes ago

Swat to have international standred playground fac ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia to Discuss Inter ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Criticizes Zelenskyy's Bill on Indigenous Pe ..

26 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.