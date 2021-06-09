Maintenance at Tarbela, other technical reasons cause power shortfall: Hammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Power Division Hammad Azhar has said that the power outages being faced across country for the last 48 hours are due to shortfall in electricity generation caused by various reasons, including the ongoing maintenance at the Tarbela Power House.

The minister, in a video message Wednesday, said some 3,000 megawatt power supply from Tarbela would be back in the system in three to four days.

The shortfall due other technical outages would be plugged from alternative plants by tonight, he added.

He said these were technical problems which would be overpowered in next two days.

The minister categorically said current load-shedding had nothing to do with the capacity issue, rather "we have more electricity than our requirement. We have thousands of megawatts capacity for the whole year for which we have to pay full capacity payment under the old agreements."