Makhdoom Khaliq laid to rest in ancestral graveyard at Hala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Former PPP Sindh president and seasoned parliamentarian Makhdoom Khaliq-ul-Zaman passed away on Monday. He was 73.

Makhdoom Khaliq-ul-Zaman was under treatment in a private hospital in Karachi for the past few days due to kidney ailments, diabetes and blood pressure, where he breathed his last today, family sources confirmed.

Makhdoom Khaliq was a close aide of the former prime minister and PPP's chairperson Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and had played a key role in the movement for restoration of democracy during General Zia-ul-Haq's rule.

He was the younger brother of former Federal minister Makhdoom Amin Fahim and uncle of the Chief of Sawari Jamat Makhdoom Jameel-ul-Zaman.

Funeral prayer of Makhdoom Khaliq was offered late Monday night at the shrine of Makhdoom Sarwar Noohat Hala and was laid to rest in the premises of the Dargah.

A large number of people, followers of Sarwari Jamat, prominent political personalities and family members attended the funeral prayers.