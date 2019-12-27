Malala pays homage to BB

(@FahadShabbir)

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Peace Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has said that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was one of strongest link of chain of democracy.In her message on BB s death anniversary ,Malala said that Benazir had done a lot for democracy as well as empowerment of women.

She had convey the message to the girls that they could be Prime Minister and also be able for other important portfolioWhile talking about being the second most popular young woman of the 21st century in UN-issued review during a program of private channel she has said that this honor is not just for me but it is also for other children.