Maleeha Lodhi warns of deepening human catastrophe in Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has held meetings with higher authorities and envoys and warned of deepening humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has held meetings with higher authorities and envoys and warned of deepening humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir.She met with UN Security Council President Joanna Wronecka , the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and , Deputy Executive Director Hannan Sulieman and informed them about growing Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir.She told UNICEF authorities hundreds of Kashmiri children have lost their eye sight due to use of pellet guns by Indian forces and even children as young as 4 years old, are also becoming victim of Indian occupying forces atrocities.She referred to Reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights of the year 2018 and 2019 further accentuates that children are being arrested under the Public Security Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) in complete neglect to the International human rights obligations enshrined in Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Sexual violence in Jammu and Kashmir covers a range of crimes, including harassment, abuse, molestation, abduction and rape, and seems to be rife in the state, Ambassador Lodhi said.The hospitals in Indian held Kashmir are facing medicines shortfall due to imposition of curfew and such brutal acts from India have put the life of people of Kashmir at stake, she added.