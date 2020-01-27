Malik Amin Aslam calls 2030-WRG to collaborate on Clean Green Index

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday invited 2030 water resource group (2030-WRG) to collaborate on jointly addressing the Clean Green Pakistan Index

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday invited 2030 water resource group (2030-WRG) to collaborate on jointly addressing the Clean Green Pakistan Index.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of 2030 WRG, a press release said.

The adviser said the Index had 35 quantifiable indicators on cleanliness and greenery. However, thousand gallons of fresh water was being wasted and 60 percent solid waste remained uncollected throughout the country.

The matters of mutual cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Malik told the delegation about the five point agenda of the Ministry of Climate Change that included 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, Electric Vehicle Policy, Ban on Plastic Bags, Recharge Pakistan and Clean Green Pakistan Index.

He also elaborated the pillars of Clean Green Pakistan Index as 20 cites of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Province were included in the first phase.

The delegation of 2030-WRG consisting of Global Head Karin Krehnak, Senior Water Finance Specialist Michel Leushuis and 2030 WRG Pakistan senior strategic adviser Dr Abdul Majeed met the adviser to prime minister on climate change here.

The delegation head briefed the adviser about the 2030 WRG a public private, civil society partnership hosted by the World Bank Group.

She said 2030 Water Resource Group supports governments to accelerate reforms that would ensure sustainable water resource management for the long-term development and economic growth of the country.

She further said 2030 WRG advances collaborative action by providing a neutral platform for various stakeholders from various sectors of society and interest groups.

She said 2030 WRG worked in 14 countries that face water security challenges including Bangladesh, India and South Africa. And we help governments and other actors in society access global knowledge on water security issues including good practice solutions.

The 2030 WRG delegation appreciated the positive response from the Ministry of Climate Change regarding the discussed matters and thanked the Adviser to the prime minister on climate change for his cooperation.