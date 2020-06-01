Malik Riaz’s daughters secure bail in Uzma Khan case

(@fidahassanain)

A Sessions court has granted bail to Amna Usman, Pashmina and Amber Malik against surety bond of Rs. 50,000 each, with directions to them to join police investigation and ensure their appearance before the court on every date of hearing till disposal of the petition.

Additional district and session judge Ch. Farrukh Hussain heard the case and allowed bail to Amna Usman, Pashmina Malik and Amber Malik against surety bond of Rs. 50,000 each. The judge directed Malik’s daughters to join police investigation and attend court proceedings on every date of hearing till the final disposal of the case. The court also also sought record of the case from Defense-C police and adjourned the hearing until June 16.

Pashmina Malik, Amber Malika and Amna Usman personally filed the bail petition through Advocate Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and submitted that they were innocent and nothing do with the allegations leveled against them by the actress.

Earlier, Uzma Khan, the known bollywood actress, lodged FIR against all three daughters of Malik Riaz, saying that they trespassed on her house with 15 guards, thrashed her and her sister Huma Khan, abused her and leveled serious allegations of extra-marital relations with Usman Malik—the son-in-law of Usman Malik.

She said was sitting at her home after observing Aitekaaf when Amna Usman, Amber Malik and Pashmina reached there with their guards.

The video of Malik’s daughters went viral on social media, triggering debate on influence of the property family and supremacy of law.