RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Local police have arrested a man involved in burning a few vehicles including one owned by a religious scholar in Fazalpur area of district Rajanpur with the help from CCTV footage, police said on Tuesday.

Emergency police 15 had received a call that some vehicles were on fire in Fazal Pur area. Police immediately responded by sending a police team and fire fighters to the site who put out the fire.

Police said that the car owned by Mufti Akhtar Abbas was found burning and fire was extinguished.

The fire left the car's exterior badly damaged. However, another car and a motorcycle had minor fire related damage.

SHO Fazal Pur Asad Abbas and his team arrested the accused with the help of CCTV footage within hours after the incident. Accused was identified as Abdullah Dareshak and he had also remained involved in such like incidents in past, police said adding that they have started legal action against the accused.