Man arrested involved in aerial firing, uploading video on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of displaying weapons and uploading video on social media, informed a spokesman.

According to details, an accused namely Bilal was held by Saddar Barooni Police here resorted to aerial firing, displayed weapons, shared video with friends on social media.

Police have recovered arms and ammunition from his custody.

SP Saddar Nabeel Khokar appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action will be taken against those involved in aerial firing. He said that such elements will be dealt with iron hand.