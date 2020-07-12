UrduPoint.com
Man Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A man has committed suicide over poverty in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 45-year-old Asghar Sardar, a resident of Chak No 72-RB Bahmani Wala, was facing poverty issues. He became dejected and committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements.

