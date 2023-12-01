Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, Three Daughters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Man commits suicide after killing wife, three daughters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A man committed suicide after killing his wife and three daughters in the area of Dijkot police station,here on Friday.

Police spokesman said that Tahir (55) son of Muhammad Siddique resident of Chak No.271-RB Barolaywala and his family was facing severe financial constraints due to poverty.

Over this issue, Tahir served poison to his wife Naheed Akhtar (45) and three daughters namely as Raisa Tahir (19), Hafsa Tahir (16) and Zahra Fatima (12) and killed them by hitting with a hammer.

After death of his family, Tahir also consumed the poison and died on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot and dispatched the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

