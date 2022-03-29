UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 02:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Javaid,50, resident of Mohallah Usman Ghani was upset after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute.

He ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

