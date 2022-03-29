Man commits suicide in faisalabad

A man committed suicide over domestic dispute, in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Javaid,50, resident of Mohallah Usman Ghani was upset after quarreling with his family members over a domestic dispute.

He ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.