Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A man has committed suicide by jumping ahead a running train in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 55-year-old Ghulam Mustafa resident of Al-Fareed Market Karkhana Bazaar became dejected over unknown reasons and he jumped ahead when a train approached him near Bhai Wala level crossing.

As a result, Ghulam Mustafa received serious injuries and died on the spot as the train cut his body into two pieces.

The police later on handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.