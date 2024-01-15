Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Man commits suicide over domestic issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A man committed suicide after cutting his neck with sharp-edged weapon over a domestic dispute here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, responding to an emergency call, the rescue officials reached Ahmedabad graveyard near Chungi No-1.

The officials recovered a body of 48-year old Muhammad Waseem s/o Babu Asmat resident of Interior Dehli Gate.

The eye witnesses informed rescue officials that the deceased was disturbed over some domestic issues and he committed suicide by cutting his neck with a sharp edged weapon.

Rescue officials shifted the body to Nishtar hospital, however, the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.

