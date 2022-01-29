Man died, five injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :A man died while another five people received injuries in a collision between two vehicles near Khizai Chowk area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, two vehicles collided with each other die to over speeding.

As a result, a man namely Haider Shah died on the spot while five people including three children and a woman suffered injuries.

The four injured were identified as Umar Khan, 10, Muhammad Khan, 8, Rehan Khan, 8, and Bibi Nargis, 40.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.