Man Dies In Quetta Firing
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:32 PM
Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Zehri Town near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Tuesday
According to police sources, the victim identified as a 22-year-old Sardar Muhammad resident of Sariab Mill was near Zehri Town when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police registered a case and started investigation.