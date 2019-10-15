UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Quetta Firing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:32 PM

Man dies in Quetta firing

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Zehri Town near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Zehri Town near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 22-year-old Sardar Muhammad resident of Sariab Mill was near Zehri Town when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

