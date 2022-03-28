UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Accident In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist crushed to death by a speeding truck at Khanewal-Jhang road near Waleed Sadar police limits on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Nadeem s/o Muhammad Khalil r/o Basti Muhajer was heading to Kabirwala on his motorcycle, when he reached near Waleed colony his motorcycle collided with speeding truck which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly Muhammad Nadeem died on the spot, while truck driver named Asim sustained serious injuries as truck overturned during mishap.

Rescuers rushed the spot after getting information and shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital Khanewal.

Police concerned said that the incident occurred due to carelessness of truck driver.

