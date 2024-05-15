Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Promises Increasing Jinnah Hospital Capacity

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the urgent need to enhance the capacity of various departments at Jinnah Hospital Lahore (JHL)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the urgent need to enhance the capacity of various departments at Jinnah Hospital Lahore (JHL).

During a meeting held at Allama Iqbal Medical College on Wednesday, he highlighted that Jinnah Hospital was serving thousands of patients daily, necessitating significant improvements, particularly in the liver and stomach departments.

He outlined the government's commitment to upgrading the hospital's facilities and instructed Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Professor Dr.

Syed Asghar Naqi, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Yahya Sultan to identify additional areas requiring attention.

"The dedication of the doctors at Jinnah Hospital in treating thousands of patients daily is commendable," he stated, acknowledging their relentless efforts.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of recent initiatives aimed at boosting the efficiency of Jinnah Hospital's departments. Present at the meeting were Professor Sajjad Gurayah, Burn Unit Incharge Dr. Yawar, Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry, other faculty members, and representatives from the Young Doctors Association (YDA).

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Young From Government

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

3 minutes ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

3 minutes ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

3 minutes ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

5 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

6 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

6 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

4 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan