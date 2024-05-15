Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the urgent need to enhance the capacity of various departments at Jinnah Hospital Lahore (JHL)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stressed the urgent need to enhance the capacity of various departments at Jinnah Hospital Lahore (JHL).
During a meeting held at Allama Iqbal Medical College on Wednesday, he highlighted that Jinnah Hospital was serving thousands of patients daily, necessitating significant improvements, particularly in the liver and stomach departments.
He outlined the government's commitment to upgrading the hospital's facilities and instructed Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Professor Dr.
Syed Asghar Naqi, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Yahya Sultan to identify additional areas requiring attention.
"The dedication of the doctors at Jinnah Hospital in treating thousands of patients daily is commendable," he stated, acknowledging their relentless efforts.
The meeting included a comprehensive review of recent initiatives aimed at boosting the efficiency of Jinnah Hospital's departments. Present at the meeting were Professor Sajjad Gurayah, Burn Unit Incharge Dr. Yawar, Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry, other faculty members, and representatives from the Young Doctors Association (YDA).
