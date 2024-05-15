Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language course

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Wednesday hosted a certificate distribution ceremony on completion of one month ‘Sindhi Language training course

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Wednesday hosted a certificate distribution ceremony on completion of one month ‘Sindhi Language training course.

The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority , Dr. Ishaq Samejo said that teachers delivering Sindhi Language in private schools were ambassadors of their language who are transmitting the heritage of their forefathers in the new generation.

He said that despite legislation of assemblies, decisions and orders of Government Sindhi Subject was being neglected in private schools; however teachers of private schools are beacon of light in this situation.

Samejo said that the purpose of conducting training courses and certificate distribution was to own Sindhi Language in order to play a role for the safety, development and utilization in an amicable way.

Eminent Language expert Altaf Jokhio said that my aim is to serve Sindhi Language because like human beings I also love Sindhi Language.

Later, certificates were distributed among successful teachers.