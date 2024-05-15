SP City Visits Police Station To Review Security Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Yarik Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Yarik Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation.
The SP City along with other staff visited Yarik Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The SP City also visited the Yarik Toll Plaza check post and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others3 seconds ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow5 seconds ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo7 seconds ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express8 seconds ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities2 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held3 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident3 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity57 seconds ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering46 seconds ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities47 seconds ago
-
LDA auctions 25 properties for Rs. 1.114bln50 seconds ago