Open Menu

SP City Visits Police Station To Review Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

SP City visits police station to review security situation

On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Yarik Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) On the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Dera Tayyab Jan on Wednesday visited Yarik Police Station and reviewed the overall security situation.

The SP City along with other staff visited Yarik Police station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.

The SP City also visited the Yarik Toll Plaza check post and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the police check post and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Nasir Post

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

3 seconds ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

5 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

7 seconds ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

8 seconds ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

2 minutes ago
 Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Env ..

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..

3 minutes ago
One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

3 minutes ago
 SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

54 seconds ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan